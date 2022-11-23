CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam James Richards, 55, of Canfield, died Monday evening, November 22, 2022, at his home following a two year illness.

Adam was born on April 7, 1967, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Ronald James and Gwen Sue (Hestand) Richards and came to this area as a child.

Adam was Valedictorian of his 1985 graduating class at Canfield High School. He received his bachelor’s eegree in political science from Grove City College, where he graduated Cum Laude. He received his master’s degree in counseling from Youngstown State University. Adam also completed a year at the Center for Christian studies from 1991-1992 in Charlottsville, Virginia.

This was where he met his wife, Wendy and they were married April 24, 1993.

He owned and operated Supplemental Educational Services.

Adam had a passion for life, loved the Lord first and foremost and adored his family above all things. He loved music, art, gardening and traveling and looked forward to the family trips to Disney World, Hilton Head and Cape Cod, as well as, planting his garden each year.

He attended Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Adam will be missed by his wife Wendy; five children, Addison J. Richards of Tampa, Florida, Claire L. (Karl) Reph of Canfield, Becket J. Richards of Kent, Ellie G. Richards of Kent, Isaac J. Richards at home and his parents, Ronald and Gwen Richards of Canfield. Adam also leaves his sister, Natalie Warner of Canfield; his nephew, Nathanael Warner and his beloved dog, Cooper.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 28, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Tabernacle Evangelical Church, 2432 South Raccoon Road, Austintown.

Funeral services will be on Monday, November 29, 2022, at 12:00 Noon and friends are invited to share a special memory, thought or prayer.

Friends and family may give their condolences at lanefuneralhomes.com.

