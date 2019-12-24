Adam C. Johnson, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam C. Johnson, 80, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019, at Humility House.

Adam was born May 7, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of Adam E. and Emma C. (Evans) Johnson.

Adam was employed with Packard Electric Cmpany, beginning on the Production Line and retiring as a Forman in 1999, after 28 years. He had previously been employed with General American Corporation, a company connected with the railroad industry.

Adam was a 1957 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and was in his Senior year at Y.S.U. before serving his country in the U.S. Army from 1963 until 1965.

Adam was a member of Mineral Ridge Church of Christ and the VFW, Post No. 4129. He was also a member of PHI SIGMA KAPPA Fraternity.

Adam loved all sports and was a basketball referee for many years. He also enjoyed Stock Car Racing.

Adam is survived by his wife of 53 years, the former Judith A. Butler; his sister, Margaret Hegel of Masury, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Adam was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Love; his brother, James Hal Johnson; his nephew, David Johnson and his niece, Jill Hegel.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, prior to the Service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 25, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.