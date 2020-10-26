Lance Haywood Ivy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lance Haywood Ivy, 66 of 600 Buckeye Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, October 23, 2020 at 7:05 a.m. at Continuing Healthcare of Niles, following an extended illness.

He was born April 5, 1954 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of John Bailey and Martha Ivy.

Mr. Ivy was employed by Trumbull Metropolitan Housing for 20 years in maintenance.

He was a 1973 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He enjoyed playing chess and drawing.

He leaves to mourn four brothers, Dwayne Ivy of Florida, Alvin (Colenda) Hall of Lilburn, Georgia, Calvin Hall of Columbus and Vincent (Debra) Hall of Snellville, Georgia; three sisters, Mrs. Patricia (Bernard, Sr.) Provitt of Warren, Ms. Phyllis Ware of Cleveland and Mrs. Lynelle (Daniel) Ivy Snipes of Warren and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the family will hold services at a later date.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Lance Haywood IVY, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: