WAMPUM, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lana Jo Fabian, 70, of Wampum, Pennsylvania, passed away, Thursday, November 28, 2019, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was the daughter of George Shallenberger and Dorothy Derrow Shallenberger and was born November 26, 1949, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Turner Funeral Home.

