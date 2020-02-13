La Verne C. Porter Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. La Verne C. Porter will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Avenue Church of God in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Porter known to her family and friends as “Bunny” passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Porter was born on July 23, 1937 in Sharon a daughter of Fred and Esther Austin Culp.

Mrs. Porter was a graduate of Anderson University and later retired from the Community Action in Sharon, Pennsylvania where she served as the director.

In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending family functions. She enjoyed going to dinner with her friends, completing puzzles and traveling. She enjoyed decorating her home and sitting outside on her porch.

She was a member of the church and she will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Jacqueline Cruz, Benjamin F. Porter III and Phyllis White; her siblings, Bishop Robert (Dr. Maggie) Culp and Pete (Linda) Culp; her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Tiffany) Porter, Marcus (Erica) Horvath, Julio Cruz, Jr., Rico (Teela) Cruz , Terrence White, Macy Horvath and Selena Brandt; her great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Leah, Ajaya, Shawn, Gia, Gianna, Sophia, Vada, Alex and Ava; a host of other relatives and dear friends, including Maria Whalen whom she loved as her daughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Benjamin F. Porter II and her siblings.

Friends may call Friday, February 14 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cedar Avenue Church of God and on Saturday, February 15 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. LaVerne Porter