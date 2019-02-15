L. Roger Lewis Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Unexpectedly, on Monday, February 11, 2019, L. Roger Lewis, age 59, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on November 1, 1959 to Leslie and Mary Jane (Shramo) Lewis.

Roger is survived by his sons, Roger Lewis of Youngstown and Benjamin Lewis of Pittsburgh; his former wife, Lesley Lewis of Youngstown and niece, Samantha Lewis of Boardman.

Besides his parents, Roger was also preceded in death by his siblings, Randy Lewis and Karen Lewis and niece, Kristine Lewis.

Roger was an avid hunter and loved Motocross racing.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.