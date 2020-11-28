Yvonne Hobson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Yvonne Hobson, 79, passed peacefully at her home on Friday, November 20, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.

Rev. Hobson was born July 17, 1941, in Hubbard, Ohio, a daughter of Floyd and Willie Bea Snead Henderson.

She was a 1959 graduate of Hubbard High School and pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from City College of New York .

She lived a rich life devoted to Preaching, Singing, Service and Teaching and also enjoyed fishing as a hobby of leisure.

She had been an Office Manager for various firms including Bumble Bee Moving Company for over 25 years.

Rev, Hobson retired from Walmart in 2018.

As a member of Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church she was the leader of a team that created a legendary Youth Ministry and Youth Choir. She was ordained in 2009. At passing, she was member of New Bethel Baptist Church where she served on the Ministerial Staff. Her numerous services included being Treasurer for The Mt. Hope Cemetery Committee for 12 years. It also included service on the Board of the Second Harvest Food Bank where she served as interim President in 2019. Her 15 year service with Nursing Home Ministries and Assisted Living included Windsor House and Liberty Arms.

Rev Hobson leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Harry Hobson whom she married June 29, 1971; her son, Duane (Sherrietha) Hobson of Youngstown; her siblings, Floyd Henderson, Jr., of Arizona and sister, Betty Dopson of Girard; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, cousins, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Willie Bea Henderson; her siblings, Susie, Robert Lee, Albert, Marie and Roger Henderson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., followed by Service at 10:00 a.m., at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown.

Due to the Pandemic, all are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

