Yalanda Denise Harper, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Yalanda Denise Harper, 53, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Youngstown, made her heavenly transition home on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

“Lan” as she was affectionately called by family and friends was born on May 17, 1966 in Youngstown. Yalanda is the daughter of the late Laharda Harper and Raleigh Rupert.

Yalanda, graduated from South High in 1984 and Youngstown State University with a bachelors degree in Business in 1994.

She was employed by Navy Federal Credit Union where she worked for over 19 years as a Branch Manager, until her death.



Yalanda loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed travel, dancing, concerts, plays and spending time with family and friends.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church in Virginia Beach and a former member of Church of Hope under the pastorate of Robert and Willa Mae Lockett.

Yalanda, was a diehard fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Cavaliers. She made a huge positive impact on everyone she met.



Yalanda leaves to cherish in her memory her Father, Raleigh “Ronnie” (Robin) Rupert of Youngstown; her aunt, Paulette (Eddie) Gardner of Michigan; her loving niece, Candis Harper of Virginia; her sister/cousin, Yvette (Stefan), Christopher of Lakewood, California; her aunt, Doreen Harper (Tom) McCarthy of Youngstown; sister Danielle Hayden of Brooklyn New York,; brother, Ramon Rupert of Brooklyn, New York; aunt, Blythe Floyd of The Bronx, New York; her uncles, Robert.(Artielia) Bowens Sr of Youngstown, Vincent (Barbara) Harper of Youngstown, Dwain (Mary)Harper of Suffolk, Virginia, Henry (Cheryl) Harper, George Lamont Harper, and Kenny (Betty) Bowens all of Youngstown, Randy (Wanda) Brown of the Bronx, New York; her best friends, Lisa Kibble of Washington, DC and Angela Rheins of Virginia; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Besides her mother she was preceded in death by grandparents, Mr. Henry Harper and Thelma Brown, Mr. and Mrs. James Rupert; her aunt, Karen Harper; and cousin, Latosha Harper.

Home going services will be held 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Rd.



Friends may visit on Sunday between 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, and again on Monday, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. prior to the funeral.