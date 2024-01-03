YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services for Mr. Wilson M. Foster will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 920 Dryden Avenue.

Mr. Foster, affectionately known as “Bill” and “Sonny”, transitioned from this earthly labor on Monday, December 25, 2023 at University Hospital in Willoughby, Ohio.

Wilson was born March 6, 1939 in Jackson, Georgia, a son of Charlie and Anna M. Lawson Foster.

After graduating from Henderson High School in Georgia, he enlisted in the United States Army and was later honorably discharged.

Upon his return from the Army, he gained employment with General Motors Lordstown, where he faithfully served for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. Realizing that he did not want to sit around, he became employed in the maintenance department with Youngstown State University, retiring in 2009.

He was a member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church; a member of UAW 1112, the NRA and the N.A.A.C.P.

He enjoyed shooting at the gun range, cars, traveling, social games, reading and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Wilson also loved music and always listened to Teddy Pendergrass and Barry White.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to celebrate his life and legacy, his stepdaughter, Courtney (John) Stewart Wingo, whom he considered his daughter; three stepgrandchildren, Jamal Magby, Khyla and Jada Wingo; nieces and nephews, Connie Lewis, Sherri, Randy and Sonya Gamble, Kimani Kimbrough and Timothy Law; grandnieces, Teresa (Antonio) Reid and Teaza Ingram; great-nieces, Mia Gamble and Neveah Ingram; great-nephews, Raymont and Xavier Ingram and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred A. Davis and Ethel Lee Gamble and his niece, Teresa Law.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.