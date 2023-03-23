YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Willie Mae Williams, 79, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, March 17, 2023 at her home with loved ones at her side.

Mrs. Williams was born March 18, 1943 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a daughter of Bennie and Rosetta Booker Scott.

She attended Westin Olin High School in Alabama.

Willie Mae had been employed with the Youngstown City Schools in the Food Service Department.

She was a member of Temple Emmanuel SDA Church, its choir and Sabbath School.

She was a member of the East High Boosters; past member of the John White PTA and a presiding judge with the Board of Elections.

Willie Mae loved being with her family. She actively followed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all their sports. She enjoyed traveling, music (especially Luther Vandross), hosting family reunions and other gatherings.

She leaves to forever hold dear in their hearts, her husband, James Earl, whom she married February 22, 1962; five children, Yvonne Eiland, Lisa Williams, James (Gloria) Williams, Jr., Johonn (Delilah) Williams and Tiothiemme (Bianca) Williams, all of Youngstown; 14 grandchildren including, Daniel (Keema) Williams whom she reared; 12 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Rebecca Salter of Youngstown, Betty Jean Armprester of Cleveland, Ethel Mae Dew of Tacoma, Washington, Irene (Ernest) Grant and Daisy Mae Long, both of Birmingham, Alabama; a host of nephews and nieces, including Geraldine Adams who grew up with her in Alabama; other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Polly Scott; six brothers, James Beverly, Curtis, Bennie, Johnny C., Abraham and Ulysess Scott and a granddaughter, Te’Mani Williams.

Visitation will be Friday, March 24, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Temple Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church, 108 W. Indianola Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.