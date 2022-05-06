YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Willie Leonard Sly, Sr., 68 of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Mr. Sly was born January 24, 1953, a son of Albert and Walletta Cheatam Sly.

He attended South High School.

He was a construction worker with Labors Local 125.

Mr. Sly enjoyed fishing, social cards especially pinochle and poker.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory his wife, the former Margie R. Sherman, whom he married June 10, 1978; four children, Willie Sly, Jr., Albert (Leslie) Sly, Damion (Mysha) Sly and Monica Sly, all of Youngstown; five grandchildren whom he helped to rear, Marquis, Ta’Myra, Semaj, Taivon and Ja’Ve; a great-granddaughter, Aaliya; siblings, Lawanna (John Thompson) Sly, Althea (Hurndon) Mitchem, Larry (Lynette) Sly, Fredrick (Debbie) Sly, Sherilillie Sly, Michael Sly, Melanie (Robert) Cruz, JimmyAnn Bates, Ricky Bates, David (Lisa) Bates and Clarence Sullivan, Jr. and a host nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Olivia “Libby” Sullivan, Robert Bates, Matthew Moore, Marcia Lynn Gardner and Walter “Bino” Sly and a special cousin, Robinette Brady.

A Memorial Celebration will be announced at a later date.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.