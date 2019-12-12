Willie L. Pippen III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Willie L. Pippen III, 59, of Youngstown entered eternal rest on Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born January 15, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of Willie L. Jr. and Ruby “Mollie” Washington Pippen. Willie was proud of being born and raised on the “Sharon Line” on the Eastside of Youngstown.

He was a 1978 North High Bulldog graduate, where he was a member of the basketball team and did the high jump on the track team.

Willie was a very talented singer, musician and artist.

For many years he was a baker for Tim Horton’s in Columbus and later worked for the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

He leaves to cherish his memory three sisters; Edna (Earl) Johnson, Sandra (George) Moss and Arnetta Jones all of Youngstown; four brothers, James and Rodney Pippen of Steubenville, Ray Pippen of Dayton and Darryl Pippen of Youngstown; sixteen nieces and nephews, Derrick Sr. (LaKeysha) Glass, Terra Glass, Andron Pippen, Michelle Newell, Candace (Andre’) Mitchell, Sharanda Pippen, Gary Irving, Nora (Rob) Goncalves, Vanets Jones, Justin Jones, Nicole Jones, Tracey Anderson, David Anderson Jr., Asia Pippen, Ray Pippen Jr. and Kevin Pippen; and host of great-nieces and nephews; a girlfriend, Vicki Grissett ; other relatives and friends who were all near and dear to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Mark, Johnnie, Michael and Gary Pippen and a nephew, Delmas “Abe” Pippen.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church 2045 Jacobs Road, Youngstown.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.