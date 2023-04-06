YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie L. Lofton, 77, of Youngstown went to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

He was born on January 24, 1946 to Deacon Willie G. Lofton and Velma Boswell Lofton.

He was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. Willie graduated from Struthers High School in 1964 where he received a letter in Varsity track. Along his journey, Willie also received a Black achievement award and earned a Bachelor degree in Communications from Youngstown State University.

He was a well known local radio personality who was fondly known as “Sweet William”, and had worked on WGFT, WANR and WNIO. His career in broadcasting started in the early 1970’s with the help of Steve Grcevich who was a member of the Black Broadcasting coalition. They were a group of professional broadcasters dedicated to providing education and work experience for African Americans. After taking advantage of the program, Willie started as a weekend DJ at WFMJ in 1974. He also had affiliations with the late Boots Bell and the late AC McCullough and hosted the Late Night Jazz every Saturday night from midnight to 2:00 a.m. on WYSU 88.5

Willie is predeceased by his parents and leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Rev. Nathaniel (Arlena) Lofton, his three nephews, Andre’M. Lofton, Damon M. Lofton, Eric L. Lofton and one niece, Mysha D. (Damion) Sly. He also leaves a host of other relatives, friends and affiliations.

Family will receive friends on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Willie Lofton, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.