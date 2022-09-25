LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Willie James Beverly, Sr., 62, of Liberty Township, transitioned from this life on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Beverly was born September 11, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of James A. and Alice Ruth Showers Beverly.

He was a 1978 graduate of East High School and received certifications from Choffin Vocational School for Auto Body Mechanic and certification from Vector Security as an armed security guard.

He earned multiple certifications and was employed with Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority as a maintenance mechanic for 30 years, retiring April 18, 2019. He was also an entrepreneur with the following businesses: J. A. Lawn Care Service and co-owner of W&W Beverly Cleaning Enterprises.

He also served as a Basketball Referee Official for 12 years, officiating various high school games. He had an infectious smile that lit up a room when he entered and he was a great story teller. Willie enjoyed sports, was an avid Cleveland Browns Fan, enjoyed the Cleveland Cavaliers and Guardians; loved music, fashion and hats. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his beloved wife, the former Sabrina Evans, whom he married October 5, 2013; his children, Dynell Thomas of Katy, Texas, Willie J. (LeEra) Beverly, Jr. of Austintown, Stefanie (Jonathan, Jr.) Price, Marquis Lee, Tysha Wilson all of Youngstown, Dalonte Beverly of Liberty Township; stepchildren, Brandyn Lambert of Dallas, Texas and BreOnna Lawrence of Columbus; 14 grandchildren, including, Willie III, Kiera, Leah and Liam Beverly, Kyrie and Jordyn Price, Deandre Gordon and Kaia Knight; a great-granddaughter; siblings, Michelle (Anthony) Thomas and Michael Beverly both of Youngstown, Curtis (Marolyn) Beverly of Boardman, Malikh D. Carter of Campbell, Jibri Carter of Austintown, Lynette Evans of Reynoldsburg and Wayne Evans of Youngstown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Evang; Earlene Neely-Evans; two grandsons, Tyler and Cameron Price; an infant sister, Rochelle Beverly; an uncle, who was like a brother to him, David Showers and grandparents, Floyd and Viola Showers

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Union Baptist Church, 528 Lincoln Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.