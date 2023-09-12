YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie J. Hill, Sr., loving known as “Bruh”, was born December 02, 1938, to Joseph Sr and Lizzie Mae Thomas Hill, in Lugoff, South Carolina. He departed this life on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Dandridge Nursing Home.

He attended Campbell Memorial High School.

He worked as an Auxiliary Deputy Sheriff for Mahoning County, an Event Promoter, State Liquor Agent, and general laborer at Republic Steel, before sustaining a job related injury while working for a furniture store.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a sister, Shirley Hill of Campbell, Ohio, his three grandsons, Mack Hill of Pennsylvania, Calvin E. Hill of Cleveland, Ohio and William Trevera of Youngstown, Ohio; a granddaughter, Sierra Storey of Poland, Ohio; a great-granddaughter, Miaya; a daughter-in-law, Terry Asberry of Youngstown; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Eddie Asberry, Willie “Tykie” Hill, Jr., and Calvin Hill; and brothers, Joseph Hill, Jr. and Lewis Thomas.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Willie J. Hill, Sr., please visit our floral store.