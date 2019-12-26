Willie J. Gavin, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Valley Baptist Church, 405 Depot Street in Niles, Ohio, for Mr. Willie J. Gavin, 79, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side.

Mr. Gavin was born on April 30, 1940 in Big B Valley, Mississippi, a son of Johnnie and Savannah Tate Gavin.

He attended Niles Public Schools and Kent State University.

He had worked as a carpenter/electrician with WCI, retiring in 2000.

He was a member of Valley Baptist Church where he was baptized at an early age.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing, social cards, and especially loved being with his family.

Willie was an Army veteran serving in the Special Forces and was a Paratrooper.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory his wife, the former Dorothy Wiggins-Townsend whom he married June 15, 2013; six children, Ricky (Michelle) Barnett of Howland, James Gavin (Tuwanna Christian) of Akron, Troy Gavin of Aurora, Colorado, Gregory Gavin of Atlanta, Georgia, Tonya Gavin of Warren and Darron Jones of West Memphis, Arkansas; his stepchildren, Andrew (Janice) Townsend of Canfield and Jefferson (Doris) Townsend of Youngstown; his daughter-in-law, Cherese Gavin; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a nephew, Bruce Gavin of Niles as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Thomas Gavin and John Jamison.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 27, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.