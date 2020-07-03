Willie Everett Marshall, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Willie Everett Marshall, Sr., 76, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Youngtown Hospital.

Mr. Marshall was born November 22, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of Earl T., Sr. and Elvena Wilson Marshall.

He was a 1963 graduate of East High School and was a Marine Corp veteran.

Willie loved basketball, football, music, the company of his brothers and family.

He had been employed with General Motors in Detroit, Michigan, before returning to Youngstown.

Willie leaves to cherish his memory his son, Willie (Katherine) Marshall, Jr., of Youngstown; three daughters, Dareshia McCoy of Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania, Elvena Marshall of Campbell and Mylissa Marshall of Jacksonville, Florida; the mother of his children, Retha S. Marshall; a brother, Earl T. (Minnie) Marshall II of Oak Park, Michigan; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Oscar Marshall and granddaughter, Tamara Marshall.

Visitation will be Monday, July 6, 2020, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., due to the pandemic, private funeral services will follow for the family only at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Please observe social distancing and wear masks.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

