YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Willie Edd Foster, Jr., 80, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Foster was born April 29 1942 in Montgomery, Alabama, a son of Willie Edd Sr. and Odessa Seaborne Foster.

He was a 1960 graduate of South High School.

Willie was the owner/operator of Foster’s Party Shop on both the Northside and Eastside of Youngstown for over 54 years. He had a number of enduring establishments having owned Soulville Records on the Sharon line and in Farrell, Pennsylvania; the Ringside and Breakout Bars; and was co-owner of L & W Beauty Supply.

He was a true entrepreneur, always seeking to elevate others.

Willie was a member of Phillips Memorial Baptist Church and its usher ministry.

He was co-founder of the Little Braves Football Organization; enjoyed cooking, and was an avid sports fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians (formerly the Cleveland Indians). He was a devoted grandpa and a dedicated father and family man, as well as a pillar in the community.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to celebrate his life and legacy, four sons, Darrell L. Foster, Andrae Foster and Javon D. Snipes all of Youngstown and Adrian (Kimberly) Foster of Oakwood Village; his stepson, Vincent Whatley of Cleveland; 13 grandchildren; his sister, Irma Jean Alexander of Alabama; and a host nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncles, Norman and Frank Brown; grandmother, Vinia Brown; and stepson, Mark E. Harris.

Visitation will be Wednesday July 6, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, and on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:00 Noon at the church.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Willie Edd Foster, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.