YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Willie C. Tate Jr, 63, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, December 3, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Tate was born December 11, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of Willie C., Sr. and Shirleen Bratton Tate.

He received his BS and MS degrees in Criminal Justice Administration, as well as a Doctorate.

He was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Harrisburg, North Carolina.

He was a retired U.S. Army veteran and was a member of 100 Sergeant Majors of Color. Among many other awards and decorations, he was awarded the Drill Sergeant Identification Badge, four Meritorious Service Metals, seven Army Commendation Medals, eight Army Achievement Medals and numerous foreign and service awards.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his wife, the former Sandra Bankston, whom he married July 7, 1979; his daughter, Shanise (Jim) Tate and his son, Willie C. (Amy) Tate III, both of Charlotte, North Carolina; three sisters, Valerie D. Tate, Sandra D. (DeLouis) Clark and Doretha H. Ervin, all of Youngstown; two brothers, Wilbur M. Harrison of Seattle, Washington and Jimmy E. (Leonette) Moore of Virginia; two grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John Bratton and Charles E. Moore and grandparents, Edward and Leatha Bratton.

Visitation will be Friday, December 10, 2021 from 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

