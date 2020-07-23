Willie C. Davenport, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in the honor or Mr. Willie C. Davenport, affectionately known as C-Boy, 80 years old of Youngstown will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home in Youngstown, Ohio. All are asked to wear masks and adhere to Social Distancing. Private services will follow for the family.

Mr. Davenport transitioned Saturday July 18, 2020 at Mercy Health Care Center – Boardman Campus.

He was born to the late Jimmie B. and Hattie Mae Davenport on August 04, 1939 in Laurens, South Carolina.

After serving the United States Army, Willie relocated to Ohio where he worked for General Motors until his retirement. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) on Coitsville-Hubbard Road in Youngstown and enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Willie also enjoyed football and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Joyce Ann, daughters; Natasha Denise, Joyce Annette, Felica Tamica, a son Willie Charles Jr. ( Nattaya), ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, a sister Bessie Williams, a dear friend Maurice Mason and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son; Randy Kenneth Davenport; a brother; Jimmy Lee Davenport and sisters Margaret McCoy, Arleatha Richardson and Roxie Davenport.

