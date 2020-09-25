William Stanley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. William Stanley, 64, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Mr. Stanley was born May 15, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of Will and Mary Jo Gray Stanley.

He had been employed with Valu City in Columbus and with the Youngstown Municipal Airport.

He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed social games and was an avid football and basketball fan.

He leaves to forever cherish his beloved memories his daughter and caregiver, LaKesia Stanley of Youngstown; his son, William Stanley, Jr. of Columbus; two brothers, Richard Stanley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Joseph Jackson of Youngstown; two sisters, Vivian Stanley and Paulette Orr both of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Dontell and Nykole Stanley; a great-granddaughter, Journee Jones all of Columbus and a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 28 years, the former Karen Wiggins, who passed away in 2005 and two brothers, Joseph and Rodney Stanley.

The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses, Home Health Aides, and all those who helped in the care of our beloved William. Thanks to the entire staff of both Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospitals.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will be held for the family following visitation. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

