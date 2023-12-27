YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Smith, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, departed this life December 20, 2023.

He was born March 18, 1952, in Montgomery Alamba, to Obie and Rosie Smith.

He graduated from The Rayen School of Youngstown, Ohio in 1972.

William was incredibly talented with his hands and held several positions throughout his lifetime that provided security to provide for his family.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran, former member of the Youngstown Police Department, a welder for Northeast Fabricators, and drove busses for the Youngstown City School district for several years until 2021, when he later retired.

William, affectionately known as Yummy, was loyal and dedicated in all he did. He was even a lifetime supporter of the Cleveland Browns organization. He was a self-less and humble man; loved and adored by many. He enjoyed softball with his friends, beating his son Neil in chess, shooting pool, fishing trips with his son Justin & his nephews, teaching his grandchildren new things and spending quality time with family and friends. He most enjoyed fishing trips and feasting on their catch with his loving wife of 34 years, Judy (Grandma) Smith.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Judy Smith of Youngstown, Ohio, a sister Kathy (Mark) Murray, three brothers-Reggie (Rochelle) Smith, Robert (Paulette) Smith of Columbus, Ohio, Charles (Dee) Gamble of Marion, Indiana. Three sons- Neil (Danyel) Moss of Columbus, Ohio, Justin Smith and William Cosby of Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter Kihana Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Obie and Rosie Smith and sister Diane Backus.

Visitation will be Friday, December 29, 2023 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:30 p.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.