William Roosevelt Smith III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. William Roosevelt Smith III, 78, of Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

​Mr. Smith was born October 14, 1942, in Anderson, South Carolina, a son of William R., Jr. and Georgia Plantin Smith.

He was a 1961 graduate of The Rayen School and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He had worked for Turning Point as a driver for 25 years, retiring in 2002 and was owner operator of his own tow truck. He enjoyed fixing cars and motorcycles and was a handyman for many.

​He leaves to cherish his beloved memories, six children, LaChelle Gilbert of Austintown, Sherry Barnes Harris of Cleveland, William R. Smith IV, YeshonAvery, Dionne Smith and Jermaine Smith, all of Youngstown; 21 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas L. Smith of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Antoinette Smith of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

​Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosalee Walls and Bessie Ervin and a brother, Jefferson Smith.

​A walk through will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will follow.

Due to the pandemic, guests are ask to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, please do not linger at the funeral home.

