YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Page, 65, of Youngstown, Ohio, was called home Saturday, March 18, 2023.

William was a graduate of South High School, Class of 1976.

He was a 42-year retiree from Sears & Roebuck.

William was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church.

William will be missed by family and friends. He was a great father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend, mentor and a true confidant. He was known for having a kind, quiet and compassionate spirit. He had an infectious smile with laughter that would light up the entire room wherever he went. He was very caring and dependable with a heart of gold. He was easy to talk to, a detailed listener and offered great advice. He was a perfectionist in any task he set out to accomplish. He utilized his gifts and talents to be at the service of his family and the entire community. William was an avid sports fan. He also enjoyed skating, music, singing, dancing and DJing.

William was preceded in passing by his parents, William C. Page and Grace R. Page, whom he loved and cared for dearly.

William is survived by his two sons, William Page and Darius (Caren) Salter; grandchildren, Madison, Riley and Bishop; siblings, Kenneth Page, Wanda (Roger) Taylor, Elflicia Page Miller, Keith Page and Ronald Page; extended family, Thornton Family, Griffin Family, Nelson Family, Heriot Family, Paula Wylie, Tyrone Crafter and Robert (Bob) Greene.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at New Bethel Baptist Church at 12:00, noon. Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 12:00 noon. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity wee entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Peewee” Page, please visit our floral store.