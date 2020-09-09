William Lee Chislom, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. William Lee Chislom, 64, of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.

Mr. Chislom was born May 2, 1956 in Hubbard, a son of Jimmy Lee Chislom and Ellen Axel.

He was a 1974 graduate of Hubbard High School and had been employed with Powell Press Steel and most recently served as a security guard.

He enjoyed growing plants, loved cooking, jazz music, wrestling, movies (especially “The Godfather”) and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. William positively loved his grandchildren and found it a joy to have them in his presence.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his mother, Ellen Hubbard Axel; wife, the former Charlene Thompson, whom he married July 19, 1980; a daughter, Christina Chislom of Columbus; two sons, Nicholas L. (Jacqueline) Chislom of Columbus and William L. (Lizette) Chislom of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Donavan K’yMon Lee Chislom, Isaiah Lamar Ezell Chislom, DyMond Juelle Chislom, Cameron James Chislom, Lynzee Ka’Myrah Diana Chislom; two brothers, Jefferson (Georgianna) Axel of Dayton, and Rev. James (Claudia) Axel of Alberdeen, Maryland; six sisters, LaVerne Axel of Hubbard, Vera Dawan, Mary Donnell, Elaine Smith and Paulette Hicks all of Youngstown and Dawn O. Axel of Liberty; a dear best friend, John “Buggie” Faison of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Richard M. Chislom and Henry “Tony” Axel.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Phillips Chapel C.O.G.I.C. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Lee Chislom, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: