William Henry Robinson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. William Henry Robinson, 65, of Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Mr. Robinson was born November 19, 1959 in Praire Point, Mississippi, a son of Ervin, Jr. and Alberta Arnold Robinson.

He was a 1978 graduate of The Rayen School.

William was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed playing social cards.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories, his wife, the former, Angela Christian, whom he married October 19, 1997; a son, William M. Robinson; four stepchildren whom he raised, Maurice Christian, Terrian Christian, Andrea Perry and Tyron Perry; nine grandchildren; his siblings, Sammie (Cathy) Robinson and Helen Robinson, both of Jacksonville, Florida, Robert (Sherry) King of Atlanta, Georgia, Earis, Edward and James Robinson and Mary Robinson Armstrong, all of Youngstown; his mother-in-law, Diane Sparks and a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Monday, October 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will follow. Due to the Pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

