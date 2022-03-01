YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Eric Aikens, known as Eric, departed this life Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Mercy Health Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio where he had been a patient for a brief stay.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Willie and Gloria Gilford-Aikens on June 11, 1957.

Eric had a passion for education and dance. He’d often say, “I’m staying in school as long as I can”.

His educational journey should have begun in 1975 but to speed up the process he was a 1974 honors graduate student of East High School, Youngstown, Ohio. He continued his educational journey as a 1979 graduate of Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio with a Bachelor of Arts Degree Majored in Psychology/Sociology. In 1985 Eric earned a Master’s of Arts Degree from The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, area of study: Laban Movement Analysis and Dance Education.

Eric was employed by Miami University of Ohio as senior instructor in the Department of Kinesiology and Health. He loved teaching his students as much as they loved being taught by him. After retiring from MU as Professor Emeritus, Eric was employed at Walmart in the Customer Service Department where he was honored for five years of service.

William Eric Aikens leaves to cherish his memories, a mother, Gloria Aikens of New Castle, Pennsylvania; sisters, Sheila M. Aikens-Hayes of Boardman, Ohio and Shelyn M. Aikens of Arlington, Texas; brothers, Kevin A. Aikens of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Martin D. Aikens of San Francisco, California; nephews, Marcellus N. Hayes of Boardman, Ohio, Keith Hawkins of Youngstown, Ohio and Mike Sherman of Cincinnati, Ohio; nieces, Melena D. Hayes of Columbus, Ohio, Essence Aikens of Tampa, Florida and Ke’Vondra Aikens of Norfolk, Virginia and a host of relatives, friends and co-workers.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, John and Bertha Duncan-Aikens; maternal grandparents, Henry and BirdaMae Wilson-Gilford; father, Willie N. Aikens; a special aunt, Ruthie Mae Parkman; uncle and aunt, James and Mary (Mae) Bell and uncles, Rev. Joseph and John E. Aikens, Jr.

So much love, so much life, such a vibrant soul who lived HIS life out loud! We will miss you!

There will be a memorial / celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

