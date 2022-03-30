YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. William E. Dorsey, Sr., 33, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Mr. Dorsey, affectionately known as “Little Will”, was born September 1, 1988 in Youngstown, a son of the late George Dorsey and Elsa Bunn.

He attended The Rayen School.

After school, Mr. Dorsey worked alongside his father, uncle and brothers learning multiple trades, including construction, electrical and plumbing which lead him to start his own business named Eugene LLC.

He was a lover of all things art, and his hobbies included tattoos, tattooing and drawing.

Little Will was a loving father who leaves to treasure his memories six children, William Dorsey Jr., America Favors and Giovanni Dorsey all of Youngstown, Brooklyn and Jamal Davis of Derby, Connecticut and Charles Holms of Columbus; his loving mother, Elsa Bunn; seven brothers, Devin Jones, Jermaine Bunn, , Alexander Clyburn, Amory Dorsey, Deandre Clyburn, Brailyn Bunn and Phillip Turner; four sisters, Kenya Jones, Alana (Derrick) Oliver, Amaris Dorsey and Brieanna Bunn; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, George; his son, Devion Dorsey; his brother Kenneth Bunn and both sets of grandparents.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Temple of Deliverance Church, 565 W. Myrtle Ave. Yo., OH. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

