William Bryan Ross II, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. William Bryan Ross II, 31, of Liberty Township, departed this Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Mr. Ross, affectionately known as “Will”, was born May 27, 1984, a son of William Bryan Ross, Sr. and Valencia Triggs.

He was a graduate of Liberty High School where he played basketball.

He was a self-employed auto mechanic and did electrical repair.

Will had a love for motorcycles and basketball.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his father, William Ross, Sr. of Columbus; mother, Valencia Triggs and a sister, Antwonya Thompkins, both of Youngstown; grandparents, Debra Triggs, Johnny Lampkins and Willa Duck, all of Youngstown; great-grandparents, David and Cerda Triggs; special aunts, Stephanie Brown of Youngstown and Lynita Ross of Atlanta, Georgia; special uncle, Kareem Triggs of Youngstown; cousin Keivunia Wallace; special friends, Josh and Adam and a host of family and friends.

A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, September 11 from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

