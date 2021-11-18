Willard Robinson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Willard Robinson, 97, of Youngstown, entered Heaven’s Gates victoriously on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Willard, affectionately known as “Pop”, was born February 24, 1924 in Charlotte County, Virginia the son of the late James Baker Robinson and Eva Robinson.

Pop was united in holy matrimony to the late Ruth Moore in 1950 coming to Youngstown, Ohio in 1950.

Pop proudly served in the US Army during WWII entering the service April 12, 1943 until his discharge January 24, 1946. After he completed his tour of duty, he worked for Republic Steel Campbell Works in Youngstown and retired 1982 after serving many years.

Deacon Robinson served as Chairman of the Deacon Board in several churches within the community including Faith Temple Baptist Church where he also enjoyed singing in the Male Chorus and Everlife Worship Center. He was a great provider and Family man always offering advice and words of wisdom to all that came in contact with him.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, Denis(Sandra), Dean(Deborah) both of Youngstown, Ohio; one daughter-in-law, Crystal Rowe Robinson of Struthers, Ohio; ten grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two brother-in-laws, Floyd Moore of Brookneal, Virginia, Curtis Randolph of Newport News, Virginia; three sister-in-laws, Lizzie Moore Robinson of Roanoke, Virginia, Elvira Johns of Williamsburg, Virginia, Marilyn Louise Randolph of Newport News, Virginia and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and close friends.

In addition to his parents greeting him at Heaven’s Gates is his wife Rev. Ruth Moore Robinson; two sons, Rev. Willard Dwight Robinson, Rev. David Arnett Robinson; a daughter-in-law; Marcella J. Robinson; four grandchildren; eight brothers and five sisters and a host of other loved ones.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Grace Evangelist Temple, 2214 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

