YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Willa LaVerne Duck, 72, transitioned from this life, Monday, April 3, 2023.

She was born September 18, 1950, in Bidwell, West Virginia, a daughter of Willie and Hattie McCulloh Hendrix.

Mrs. Duck worked for many years as a nursing assistant at Heritage Manor Nursing Home.

A former member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, she was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

Willa enjoyed reading, working with children, getting her nails done and always putting a smile on anyone’s face.

Willa leaves to forever cherish her memories, her son, William Ross, Sr., of Youngstown; daughter, Rynita Ross of Atlanta, Georgia; four grandchildren, Montrell Hightower, Lewricia Valesquez, Jonte Ross and Jullian (Shuntese) Powell, all of Youngstown; many great-grandchildren, Anaiya, Javier, Ki’Asia, Jeffrey, Henry, Shawn and more; one sibling, Gwendolyn Green and a host of loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie Duck; her son, Lewis Earl Ross and a grandson, William B. Ross II.

Visitation will be held 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.