YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, Rev. Will Edward Parker, Sr. received his final call to his heavenly home.

Rev. Parker affectionately known as “Big Dad”, was born October 1, 1931 in Birmingham, Alabama, the baby son of Walter and Mary Battles Parker. He migrated to Youngstown, Ohio when he was a teen.

Rev. Parker was a Senior Elder at Fresh Oil Christian Center in Columbus, Ohio. He also served in the outreach ministry of The Church for All People in Columbus.

He married Lucille Walker in June of 1951.

He had been employed at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company, retiring in 1977. Rev. Parker accepted Christ in 1954, and was called to the ministry a few years later. He loved the Lord with all his heart, and he knew no strangers. Rev. Parker loved to preach and sing. His favorite song was “Heavenly Father I Appreciate You.” He used this melody for birthdays, weddings, family reunions, and any occasion to celebrate. He would brilliantly change the words to fit the occasion. Rev. Parker was also known for his down home words of wisdom that were simple concepts with very powerful meanings. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but celebrate his life and legacy, his children, Pastor Will (Rose) Parker, Jr. of Killeen, Texas, Rosalee (Greg) Snell, Louise (Greg) Clark and Paul Parker all of Columbus, Ohio, John (Wanda) Parker of Marietta, Georgia, Rev. Joseph (Lynn) Parker, Sr. and Daniel Parker both of Youngstown, David (Dorothy) Parker of Hernando, Mississippi, Willie E. (Vanita) Parker, Sr. of Akron, Ohio and Denise Parker Moore of Charlotte, North Carolina; 33 grandchildren; 79 great grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, church family, extended family and friends.

Meeting him at Heaven’s Gate were his parents; his siblings, Elizabeth Jemison, Walter Parker, Fannie Parker, Robert Parker, Idella Parker, Lola Mae Parker, Rosanna Parker and stepsister, Ruth Merchant.

Visitation will be Friday, January 12, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Guests are asked to wear masks. Ministry of comfort entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

