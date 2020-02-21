Will Dobyne, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Will Dobyne, 67, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Dobyne, affectionately known as “Snake”, was born December 27, 1952 in Centerville, Alabama, a son of Clifton and Euell Hurd Dobyne.

He had been employed with U. S. Steel before it closed in the late 1970’s. He was a self employed landscaper and enjoyed carpentry work. He was a member of the Jubilee Gardens group and had won many awards. He was also featured in the Youngstown Vindicator for having the best grown garden in the 1990’s. He attended Youngstown St. Patrick Church.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife, the former Blanche Riley, whom he married in 2012; five children, Brian James-Dobyne of Youngstown, Keenan Dobyne, Quentin Dobyn, Arielle (James) Dobyne Lloyd and Ian Dobyne all of Columbus; a sister, Mary Lou (Pierce) Dobyne Sims and a brother, Freeman Dobyne both of Youngstown and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He also leaves behind his beloved furry friends, “Bella, Angel, Short Legs and Big Boy”.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kareen McCain; two brothers, James D. Dobyne Jr. and James T. Dobyne and a sister, Anna Mae Dobyne-McCall.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

