Wilbur “Ed” Carter, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Wilbur “Ed” Carter who departed this life at his home August 3, 2019.

Mr. Carter, known by many as “Ed”, was born February 2, 1953 in Whitesville, NC. a son of Barbara Carter.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He was employed by Easter Seals as a Maintenance Supervisor for 29 years.

He was a people person, and loved fishing, casinos, spending time with family and was an avid Cleveland Brown’s fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his wife and partner of 46 years, Patricia Martin; his children, Tori Vancobb of Lansing, Michigan., Dawan (Sparkle) Martin, Shamara (Leo) Martin-Prieto and Nukeisha Martin all of Youngstown; two brothers Rodney Carter of Youngstown and Lawrence Anderson of Seattle; two sisters Valerie “Cookie” Anderson and Joyce Anderson both of Seattle, Washington; 11 grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Anderson and his step-father who reared him Lawrence Anderson; two brothers Isaiah Carter and Calvin Anderson and a close cousin, Ricky Carter.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the funeral home.

