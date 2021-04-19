Wilbert M. Drayton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValley Tributes) – On Monday, April 12, 2021, Angels descended from Heaven to usher Deacon Wilbert M. Drayton to his Heavenly home.

It was in late autumn that Wilbert M. Drayton was the first child born to the union of Harvey and Hattie (Dunlap) Drayton at the former St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

As a young boy, Wilbert was educated in the Youngstown Public School system where he attended Grant and Monroe Elementary and Hillman Junior High Schools. Wilbert was a 1969 graduate of South High School where he participated in sports; football and track and field and the South High School Choir. It was also at South High School during his senior year when Wilbert met the love of his life, Linda L. Morgan and would eventually marry her three years later on March 8, 1972 in a lovely and intimate wedding with family and close friends at New Bethel Baptist Church where he and his family attended. From this union three children were blessed to call him “dad.” After graduation from high school, Wilbert attended Youngstown State University and graduated from Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

Wilbert was a consummate, avid and hard-worker. He was often employed by several companies and held multiple jobs concurrently. Wilbert held employment with US Steel McDonald in McDonald, Ohio, Copperwell in Warren, Ohio and US Steel in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Wilbert was also employed with The Juvenile Justice Center for over 19 years, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and Mill Creek MetroParks, where he retired after 22 years. He was an intermittent police officer for Youngstown State University for over 20 years, a resource officer for Campbell Memorial High School and a police officer for City Hall in Youngstown, Ohio.

While, Deacon Wilbert Drayton held many positions and wore many hats in servitude, he was known for his “service” and for helping others. He could often be found talking with young people (young ladies and young men) in an attempt to help them realize and know that they can do and be more than they think or more than what others make them believe. He would tell young men to be “gentlemen” in how they treated young ladies and for young ladies to act like “ladies” and never let young men disrespect them.

Still, Deacon Wilbert Drayton’s life of service was not only seen and felt at his places of employment, but it extended to the church where he was a member – Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. Wilbert was baptized in Jesus’ Name and filled with the Holy Spirit on November 26, 1977 at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. Deacon Wilbert Drayton served in various capacities within Mt. Calvary. His love for music and his vocal ability led him to be a part of the Concert choir for many years.

Yet, his love and passion for young people led him to serve as the Head Football Coach for The Sons of Thunder Little League Football team of Mt. Calvary after Coach Paul Pegues and Coach William Crockett no longer served in this capacity. Wilbert enjoyed working with and talking with young people. He enjoyed serving and assisting with Youth Renaissance alongside Mother Edith Wallace for several years and he served as head of the Security Ministry, up until his transition. He served on the Official Board as a Trustee for Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church and was recently elevated to the office of a Deacon.

Deacon Wilbert Drayton loved God, family and helping others, especially young people. He loved to cook and was known for his “famous chili” and even won awards for the taste. He also enjoyed grilling, debating, shopping (for clothing for his wife and his self), and traveling. Deacon Drayton was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the LA Lakers. Deacon Wilbert Drayton will always be remembered as “Chef Wilbert and a Master Griller.”

Deacon Wilbert Drayton leaves to cherish his memory, his love of 49 years, Linda L. Drayton; his children, Andre L. Morgan of Youngstown, Ohio, Demond M. Drayton and Katrice L. Boudrey, both of Campbell, Ohio; nine grandchildren, who he helped raise, Kaziah and Kaleb Boudrey, of Campbell, Ohio; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harvey Drayton of Maryland and Gary Drayton (Cynthia) of Atlanta, Georgia; a sister Carolyn Drayton of Youngstown, Ohio and a multitude of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

His parents preceded him in death.

A walk through will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home and walk through on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. Private services will follow for family only.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home or the church after viewing.

