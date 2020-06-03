Wesley Traylor, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Wesley Traylor, Sr., 97, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Sunrise Nursing Home with his family at his side.

Mr. Traylor was born June 28, 1922 in Youngstown, a son of Andrew and Margaret Batts Traylor.

He was a 1940 graduate of East High School and after many years of determination, received his BS degree in Sociology from Youngstown State University at the age of 72.

He was employed with YSU for 30 years, retiring in the late 1990’s. For 50 years, he was owner/operator of the Wes Traylor’s Cleaning Service.

Wesley was a former member of St. Andrewes A.M.E. Church.

He loved spending time with his family, shopping, automobiles, was an avid reader, enjoyed dressing in the latest fashions. He also enjoyed the Cleveland Browns and Michigan State University football teams. However, Wesley’s passion was cutting grass on his John Deere Tractor.

Mr. Traylor was a U. S. Army World War II veteran who fought in the Normandy invasion.

He leaves to cherish his memory, three children, Wesley (Anita) Traylor, Jr of Youngstown, Robert (Marie) Traylor of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Kent D. Traylor of Ann Arbor, Michigan; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Edith Lynn Traylor; six brothers, Douglas, Anthony, Samuel, George, Alvin and Charles and four sisters, Rose Moyer, Mildred Knight, Ella Lewis and Dorothy Traylor.

Viewing will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, there will be private funeral services for the family and masks are requested to be worn.

