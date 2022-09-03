YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wesley Scott, Jr., 74, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Wesley Scott, Jr. was born February 11, 1948, in Delaware, Ohio to Mary Lee and Wesley Scott. He grew up with his older brother, John Wesley Scott, in the country.

As a teen, he loved spending his time playing football and running track. He was a standout wide receiver for Girard High School and track star.

As he got older, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps, battling front line, in the Vietnam War. He was a well-decorated Marine where he earned the title “Corporal Scott” with several honors that included: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/device, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. While stationed in Japan, for some time, he obtained a third-degree black belt in the martial arts. Even though, he was wounded in battle and missed home, he continued to serve our country. He fought through it all and fought for our country because that was important to him. He was beyond brave and a man who always strived to better his family.

His passion and dedication as a provider led to him working in the steel mills after the war and once they closed, he received a position at Lordstown General Motors where he worked for over 30 years before retiring.

In his 20s, he met Lula Mae Gowdy wearing his favorite “pink pants”. They fell in love and started a family, complete with Angie, Tony, Mann and BJ. As a family they loved holidays, music, dancing, racing, watching sports, playing badminton, football, basketball, chess and cards. Wesley was a huge fan of the Miami Dolphins and in his words “no team is better”. Being dependable, supportive and the best provider was of the utmost importance to Wesley Scott, Jr. and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family and this goes into his extended family. Wesley loved his wife, Mae and her family meant a lot to him as well. Mae’s mother, Elizabeth Gowdy and her twin, Lula Belle Green, were two of his favorites, along with her brother, William “Ricky” Sullivan but he loved all her siblings and would do whatever he could for them.

He had a huge heart. Wesley was a funny, generous, hard-working, confident, no-nonsense type of man and he was dearly loved.

In addition to his wife, Lula Mae Scott and their children, Angela McWilson (John McWilson), Wesley Scott III, Wesley Floyd and Brenda Scott (Tiffany Lewis), Wesley Scott, Jr. is survived by his daughter, Mary Boykin; his brother-in-law, Richard Green, Sr.; Godchildren, Tamara Brown, Damon “DJ” Beachum, Jr. and Valar “Bubba” Blair; his grandchildren, Alexis Pilson, Renee Pilson, Patrice Pilson, Angelica Pilson, Dawnn Pilson, Bryan Stewart, Jasmine Stewart, Avionna Scott and Wesley Scott IV and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in passing by his father, Wesley Scott; mother, Mary Scott; brother, John Wesley Scott; son, Anthony “Tony” Gowdy-Scott; son, Acey Pilson; his nephew who was like a son, Richard “Richie” Green and his fur-grandbabies, Bella and DC.

The funeral service will be Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at L. E. Black & Phillips Funeral Home. There will be visitation at the same location beginning at 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. His family will be present to welcome loved ones. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Please send memorial donations to 743 E. Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wesley Scott, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.