Wayne Clark, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Wayne Clark, 62, of Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Clark was born September 15, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Charles J. and Mary E. West Clark. 

He was a former member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. 

An area handyman, Wayne enjoyed music and singing.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his brother, Charles M. Clark of Youngstown; two sisters, Ellen (Louis) Robinson of Lake Jackson, Texas and Mona Lisa Fareed of Clute, Texas; aunt, Helen Jefferson and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services were held Friday, July 2, 2021. 

A service of Dignity and Love entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

