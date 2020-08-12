Waverly Calvin Cecil, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Waverly Calvin Cecil, 72, formerly of Youngstown, currently of Ellenwood, Georgia transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 2, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mr. Cecil was born April 7, 1948 in Youngstown, a son of Waverly Sr. and Betty Jean Monroe Cecil. He attended East High School where he graduated in 1966.

He had been employed for 35 years at The Tamarkin Company in Austintown, Ohio until he retired in June 2004 and was a member of the teamsters union for 51 years.

A very hard working man, Waverly started his own company, Cecil & Sons Painting in 1988 working only with his sons, Leroy and Carvel which coincided with his job at Tamarkin. This painting endeavor covered the communities in the greater Youngtown area and Atlanta, Georgia.

Waverly’s love for God never wavered, serving as a Deacon at The Greater Mt. Zion Church C.O.G.I.C; choir member and member of Family Worship Center in Youngtown; and Exousia Lighthouse International Christian Ministry in Lithonia, Georgia where he was ordained as a Minister by Bishop Carl McRae. Besides being a Minister, he was a volunteer for many and a philanthropist.

He leaves his beautiful wife of 49 years, Ruby Jean Cecil; his mother, Betty Jean Monroe Cecil; his son, Leroy (Shellie) Cecil, Carvell (Darla) Cecil, daughter, Natasha Cecil; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of loving family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Waverly Sr. ; his son, Terrance Cecil; a brother, Clyde Cecil; and sister, Tammy Cecil.

Viewing will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Ave., Youngstown. Private services will be held for the family following the viewing hour. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Waverly Calvin Cecil, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: