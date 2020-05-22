Walter (Red) Allen, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter (Red) Allen, Sr. of Youngstown Ohio departed life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Mercy Health/ St. Elizabeth Hospital. He entered into his eternal rest and was welcomed into his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior.

Mr. Walter Allen was born on January 3, 1944 in Wylam, Alabama to the late Early and Marvaleane Allen where he was the last of 13 children.

He accepted Christ at an early age in which he found inner peace after doing so. Walter was educated in the City of Birmingham School System at Westfield High School in Dolomite, Alabama. While there at Westfield he was a phenom on the football field and very popular amongst his peers. He carried the nickname of “Dirty Red” and was known for hitting extremely hard on the football field.

Walter moved to Youngstown, Ohio at a young age to live with a relative where he found employment in the steel industry. He worked at Valley Mould as a clamper until he retired.

While living in Youngstown Walter was known throughout the city as a very sharp dresser and wore a hat with every outfit he had. He became a member of the Masonic Order in Youngstown. Walter was also a member of the Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church where he served on the usher board. He was known as a person with a kind heart who loved all his family and friends. Everyone who knew him knew that he had a big appetite and he loved sweets.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved children Walter Allen of Youngtown, Ohio; Alfy (Katrina) Allen of Olive Branch, Mississippi; Cleveland (Angela) Allen of Kansas City, Missouri; Kenneth (Yvette) Allen of Birmingham, Alabama; Walter Douglas Walker of Youngstown, Ohio and Marvaleane Allen of Youngstown, Ohio. He also leaves 10 grandchildren; Keith Allen of Youngstown, Ohio; Meghan, Paige, Winston and Corbin Allen of Kansas City, Missouri; Kentray and Kendis Allen of Birmingham, Alabama; Walnisha and Kishia Walker of Louisiana; Taylor Allen of Youngstown, Ohio. Also, a very devoted niece Danita (Raymond) Logan of Poland, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by 12 siblings; Earl Allen, Hattie B Hood, Elijah Allen Sr., Margaret Mack, Herman Allen, Willie Jean Allen, Beulah Hubbert, Robert Allen, Mamie Lee Jones, Edgar Allen, James Allen and Tommy Allen.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Private services will be held at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.