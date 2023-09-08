YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Walter L. “Sonny” Jenkins, 76, departed this life Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home.

Mr. Jenkins was born February 7, 1947 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of John and Emma Coffer Jenkins.

He was a Vietnam Army veteran.

He was a mechanic and loved fixing cars and watching Asian karate movies and he loved his dog, “Lucky”.

He had been employed at the Vienna Air Base in the maintenance department, retiring after working for over 15 years.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his daughter, Wajaeka Jones; stepdaughter, Shaunda Levy of Atlanta, Georgia; nephews; Tony (Yvonee) Bell and Charles (Linda) Bell and niece, Charlotte Bell, all of Youngstown; niece, Angel Kelly of Columbus and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bennard and John Bell; nephews, John Bell, Jr., Dontae Napier and Ervin Hardy and a niece, Diane Bell.

Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 2:00 p.m.

