Walter Hollinshead, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church for Mr. Walter Hollinshead, Jr. who departed this life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Hollinshead was born March 28, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Walter Sr. and Rosa Curry Hollinshead.

Walter was a Navy Veteran and had been employed as a custodian for Youngstown City Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1998.

He married the love of his life Brenda Hollinshead.

He was the owner/operator of Walt’s Update.

He loved doing home renovations, casinos, his Cadillac cars, being with family and an avid fan of LeBron James.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his wife of 59 years, Brenda; his children, Christopher (Tia) Hollinshead of Columbus, Mark Hollinshead of Youngstown and Nina (Alex) Smith of Farrell, Pennsylvania; a brother Darius (Avis) Hollinshead of Maryland; 12 grandchildren, Dawn Woodberry, Otto Lane, Anthony Jackson, Angelique Anderson, Latoya Jefferson, Shawntera Hollinshead, Christopher Cordero, Jasmine, Cameron, Tiera, Mykela Hollinshead and James Robinson and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael and three brothers, Lawrence Hollinshead, Bobby and Jessie Bodrick.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, August 10.

Arrangements entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

