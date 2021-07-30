Walter Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Walter Harris, 84, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Hospice House of the Valley.

Mr. Harris was born August 14, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Oliver T. and Everlee Hicks Harris.

He was a 1954 graduate of The Rayen School.

Walt as he was loving called, had been employed with U. S. Steel McDonald for 39 ½ years, retiring in September 2003.

Walt was a member of the Steel City Sportsman Club and the United Way.

He enjoyed reading his Bible, especially the Book of Job. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was a U. S. Air Force veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but rejoice in his eternal peace, his devoted wife, the former Walsie Ellen Lane, whom he married April 18, 1959; a son James (Jeanette) Harris of Youngstown; a sister, Thelma Brown of Cleveland; sister-in-law, Nadine Parker of Orlando, Florida; a grandson, James E. (Carol) Harris of Vermillion; a great-granddaughter, Breana Harris and great grandson, Brandon Harris; five bonus grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Peter J. Johnson; and siblings, Rev. Melvin Parker, Oliver Harris, Melvin Harris and Carol Harris Lee.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.