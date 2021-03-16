Walter A. Bishop, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Walter A. Bishop, Sr., 86, of Youngstown, transitioned from this earthly tabernacle to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Rev. Bishop was born May 1, 1934 in Youngstown, a son of Stewart, Sr. and Ruth Barber Bishop.

He had been employed as a locomotive engineer with L.T.V. Steel for 30 years, retiring in 1984. He also pastored the Holy Temple Church of God In Christ for 29 years.

He was a member and the former pastor of Holy Temple C.O.G.I.C., its choir and superintendent of Sunday School.

He enjoyed art and was an amateur artist and painter. He loved people and was an encourager of both young and old.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, the former Ilene Perkins Willingham whom he married October 15, 2017; four children, Walter A. (Cassandra) Bishop, Jr. of Youngstown, Linda Bishop of Egypt, Lora (Collis) Harris of Detroit, Michigan and Toni Eskew of Hagerstown, Maryland; four stepsons, Derrick Willingham and Frederick Willingham, both of Cleveland, David (Veranda) Willingham of Columbus and Keith Willingham of Fairfax, Virginia; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, the former Cornelia London; his brother, Stewart Bishop, Jr.; three sisters, Lydia Johnson, Rebecca Wade and Flora Mae Bishop and a granddaughter, Patrice Bishop Reynolds.

Visitation will be Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Holy Temple Church of God In Christ from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon with Private funeral services to follow for family only. There will be live streaming at: www.leblackphillipsholdenfuneralhome.com.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity provided by the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

