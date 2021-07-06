Wallace Thomas Paige, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Wallace Thomas Paige, Jr., 69, of Youngstown, departed this life for eternal rest on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley with his loving family by his side.

​Mr. Paige was born July 24, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of Wallace T. Sr. and Dorotha M. McCrary Paige.

He was a 1969 graduate of North High School and attended Youngstown State University where he played football with Ron Jawroski under the leadership of Coach Dike Beede.

A man who never let moss grow under his feet, Wallace had been employed with Jobbers Supply in Youngstown, F. W. Woolworth in Warren, Youngstown Sheet & Tube-Campbell Works, Dick Ellis Employment Agency, Boardman Medical Supply in Girard, Waste Management in Youngstown, as a Lumper at Phar Mor in Youngstown, Olson Electronics and Cardinale Employment Agency both in Buffalo, NY.

He was a U. S. Army veteran.

Wallace enjoyed sports – golfing, fishing, The Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos (Kaitlin’s team) and Pittsburgh Steelers (his father’s favorite team). However, his passion was for his family whom he loved dearly, especially playing video games with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

​He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his devoted and beloved wife, the former Beatrice Clark, whom he met in 1966 and married October 13, 1971; his daughter, Toscha N. (Lonnie) Gentry of Campbell; three grandchildren, Christopher Copeland, Joshua Gentry and Kaitlin Gentry; three great grandchildren, Lucy, Cassie and Andre` Copeland and a host of family and friends.

​Greeting at Heaven’s Gate were his parents; and a brother, Leland Anderson.

​A walk through will be on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. Private funeral services will follow for the family.

​A Service of Dignity and Love entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

