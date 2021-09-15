W. Ruth Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. W. Ruth Brown, 99, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Villages Hospice House in Florida where she spent time with her family every year.

Mrs. Brown was born August 27, 1922 in Memphis, Tennessee, a daughter of Mose, Sr. and Leona Armour.

She attended Youngstown City Schools and had worked for 27 years as a child care provider, retiring in 2001.

Ruth was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and its Mission ministry and attended the Salvation Army in Leesburg, Florida where she was a member of its Women’s Ministry. Ruth was a gentle spirit and loved praising the Lord. Her family and church family will miss her dearly.

She leaves to cherish her life and legacy, her son, Robert Boyd of Leesburg, Florida; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a host of family, church family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Casby Boyd, Girtha Price and Dallas Brown; her daughter, Rose Marie Wilson; stepson, Singleton Price; a sister, Mozella Lambert and eight brothers, Roy, Rudy, Elmore, William, Ezell, Mose, Jr., Sylvester and Bruce Armour.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

This service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.