YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Vivian Strozier, 90, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Strozier was born March 24, 1933 in Youngstown, a daughter of Steven Cobb and Eddie Loretta Thomas Wesson.

She was a 1951 graduate of South High School.

Her love for cooking enabled her to cater for many years at private functions and United Methodist Center. She was also a domestic Technician for an area family for over 40 years. Vivian was a dedicated member of Grace Evangelistic Temple, where she was the senior church mother, former head of the culinary ministry and a mentor. She was former president of the Socialites Club and the Wesson Family Club for many years.

She leaves to honor her life and legacy, two children, Charles D. (Angela) Strozier, III of Youngstown and Barbara Abron of Girard; her son-in-law, Wayne Abron of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Tyler Abron (and his fiancé, Jameaka Cross) whom she helped rear, Aaron and Andre Norman; her grand-doggies, Diamond and Lily; and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles D. Strozier Jr., whom she married January 12, and who passed away December 18, 2005; her son, Terry G. Strozier; and her siblings, Stevia Pasley, Thomas E. Wesson and Lawrence R. Wesson.

Visitation will be Monday, July 17, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Evangelistic Temple. A celebration of her life and legacy will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of Comfort, Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

