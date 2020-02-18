Virginia Carter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On February 6, 2020, Mrs. Virginia Carter, 80, of Youngstown went home to her eternal resting place.

Mrs. Carter, lovingly known as “Ginney” by her family, was born May 9, 1939 in Youngstown, the daughter of John W. Sr. and Loreen Williams Averhart.

Beloved by many, her life’s experiences demonstrated the fullness of a life well lived. Virginia was an avid basketball and baseball player growing up in the “Monkey’s Nest” section of Youngstown. She was a Y-Teen member at the Hayes Jr. High School. She loved live plays and participated in drama club in high school and was a graduate of The Rayen High School. Virginia worked in the dietary department at the former South Side Hospital.

With the introduction of a beautician program at Choffin School of Trade, Virginia was one of two of the first African Americans to graduate with a beautician’s license.

She loved crocheting and developed a skill at making rugs.

Mrs. Carter was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was a part of the Celestial Specials singing group often performing on live radio. She sang alto and her talents led her to sing in the #2 choir at New Bethel Baptist. She also had a dual church membership at Reed’s Chapel AME Church for over 50 years. She was head of the precinct committee in her 2nd ward for over 40 years and was an excellent cook and baker.

Married for 59 years, Virginia married Raymond G. Carter Sr. on July 16, 1960. To this union, three sons were born Raymond G. Jr., John Amos and Dewayne Dwight Carter. Virginia was known as a loving, devoted wife and mother having a compassionate heart, sternness in her opinion and her willingness to serve.

A loving wife and mother she leaves behind her devoted husband, Raymond G. Carter Sr.; her sons Raymond G. Jr. (Glendorline Angel) Carter of O’Fallon, Illinois, John A. (Cynthia) Carter of Nashville, Tennessee and Dewayne D. (Christian) of Columbus; five grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; siblings Annie Fryson and Louis (Brenda) Averhart, both of Youngstown and a host of loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Lorene Averhart Buggs and John W. Averhart.

Visitation was on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church, with funeral services following immediately at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements were handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

