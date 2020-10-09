Virgil Sparrel Simms, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Virgil Sparrel Simms, 71, of Youngstown, transitioned to his eternal home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Greenbrier Nursing Home.

Mr. Simms was born August 2, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of Sparrel Clifford and Ann Howell Simms.

He was a 1967 graduate of South High School; received his BA degree in Engineering and MBA from Youngstown State University.

He had been employed with BP Oil as a district manager, retiring in 1995.

He attended New Bethel Baptist Church and wrote articles for the Buckeye Review. Virgil was a former member of the NAACP.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, enjoyed fishing, building and working on computers, as well as taking beautiful pictures in Mill Creek Park.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory two daughters, Nia L. Simms and Katrina E. Simms both of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Kierea, Kameron and Nadia; a sister, Vernice Simms of Youngstown; brothers, Sunni A. (Kathryn) Islam, Caliph N. Islam, Theodore A. (Elaine) Simms, David K. Simms and Kermit A. Simms; the mother of his children, Deloris Brown Simms; special caregiver and nephew, Toriano S. Haines and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lynn Simms; and a brother, Sandron M. “Reese” Simms.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

