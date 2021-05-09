Vinnie Crum, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Vinnie Crum, 85, departed this life on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her home.

She was born May 10, 1935 in Selma, Alabama a daughter of Rochelle and Estella Dudley Walker.

She was a graduate of Tyler Union High School.

She was a faithful member of Zion Hill Baptist Church where she served as secretary of the church, President of the Youth Group, Vice-President of the Youth Ushers, President of the Senior Ushers, served on the Hospitality Committee and served in the Woman of Faith Ministry. She also was a member of Jefferson School PTA Board and served as a lunch aide. She was a Den Mother for the Youngstown Brownie and Girl Scouts. Vinnie was a foster parent and fostered over 70 children. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Vinnie leaves to mourn her passing two daughters, Darlene Crum of Youngstown and Dorothy Crum of Akron, Ohio; two sons, Robert (Mona) Crum of Akron, Ohio and Vashon Crum of Youngstown; two sisters, Willie B. Ross and Catherine Collin; a brother, Jessie L. Walker of Alabama; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband Edward J. Crum, she was preceded in death by a son, Edward J. Crum III; two daughters, Brenda Armour and Felecia Crum; a brother, Ivory James Walker; three sisters, Ella Belle Hardy, Florence Hardy and Marie Campbell; a grandson, Ezell Leonard Armour III and a great-granddaughter, Ramiah Easily.

Visitation will be Monday, May 3, 2021 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 220 Jefferson Street, Youngstown, Ohio. Private services will start at 11:00 a.m. for the family only.

Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Due to the pandemic guests are asked not to linger at the church after viewing.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vinnie Crum, please visit our floral store.